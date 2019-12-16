|
|
Sandra Kay Coats
Indianapolis - Sandra Kay Coats (Johnson), 83 of Indianapolis died Friday, December 13, 2019. Sandra was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Joseph and Mable Johnson. In her youth, her family moved to Indianapolis where she attended IPS#76 Elementary and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1954. She married 3 times, to Gene Featherston, Charles McGaugh and Loy Coats and had four daughters. She worked at Kittle's Furniture for over 20 years before retiring. Her outgoing personality brought her many friends. She never knew a stranger, making friends with everyone she encountered, whether that be a cashier, the guy in line behind her at the bank or the new neighbor. An avid reader, she was happiest when she had a good book. Until recently, she read the newspaper every day from front to back. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her great grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her four daughters, Marcie (Dennis) Kelley, Marla Lipe, Melissa (Greg) Webb, and Melinda (Glenn) Labita; four grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sharon Marsh, her brothers Joseph "Sonny" and Johnny and her nephew Tim Marsh. Sadly, last year, she was preceded in death by her grandson Jeremy Lipe. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Donations can be made to BOSMA Enterprises at BOSMA.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019