Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Coats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Coats

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kay Coats Obituary
Sandra Kay Coats

Indianapolis - Sandra Kay Coats (Johnson), 83 of Indianapolis died Friday, December 13, 2019. Sandra was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Joseph and Mable Johnson. In her youth, her family moved to Indianapolis where she attended IPS#76 Elementary and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1954. She married 3 times, to Gene Featherston, Charles McGaugh and Loy Coats and had four daughters. She worked at Kittle's Furniture for over 20 years before retiring. Her outgoing personality brought her many friends. She never knew a stranger, making friends with everyone she encountered, whether that be a cashier, the guy in line behind her at the bank or the new neighbor. An avid reader, she was happiest when she had a good book. Until recently, she read the newspaper every day from front to back. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her great grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her four daughters, Marcie (Dennis) Kelley, Marla Lipe, Melissa (Greg) Webb, and Melinda (Glenn) Labita; four grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sharon Marsh, her brothers Joseph "Sonny" and Johnny and her nephew Tim Marsh. Sadly, last year, she was preceded in death by her grandson Jeremy Lipe. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Donations can be made to BOSMA Enterprises at BOSMA.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -