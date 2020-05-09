Sandra Kay Daniels Eubank
Indianapolis - Mrs. Sandra Kay Daniels Eubank, 76, passed away Monday May 4, 2020. On Monday, May 11, there will be visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. Services are private with interment on Tuesday, May 12, at New Crown Cemetery.
Indianapolis - Mrs. Sandra Kay Daniels Eubank, 76, passed away Monday May 4, 2020. On Monday, May 11, there will be visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. Services are private with interment on Tuesday, May 12, at New Crown Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.