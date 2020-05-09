Sandra Kay Daniels Eubank
Sandra Kay Daniels Eubank

Indianapolis - Mrs. Sandra Kay Daniels Eubank, 76, passed away Monday May 4, 2020. On Monday, May 11, there will be visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. Services are private with interment on Tuesday, May 12, at New Crown Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
New Crown Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
I love you Auntie Sandy
Damon
Family
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
