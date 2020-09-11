1/1
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Dawson

Sandra Kay "Sandy" Dawson, housewife, gardener, caretaker, age 77, of Crawfordsville went to be with the angels Monday, September 7, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.

She was born on October 8, 1942 in Indianapolis. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Doyle White and Esther Kathleen White Foley.

Sandy attended Southport High School where she studied English, which she excelled at. She went on to marry Donald Gene Dawson and together they raised five children. Sandy worked at different places throughout her life. She enjoyed taking care of people and working her pumpkin stand every fall. Sandy enjoyed playing bingo, antiquing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Sandy is survived by her children, Donald Gene Dawson Jr, David James (Tonya) Dawson, Harry Daniel Dawson, Mary Elizabeth (Scott Laughlin) Dawson, and Heidi Nicole Dawson; brother, William Foley; a sister, Terri (Jim Bob) Mays; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; three brothers, Samuel White, James Foley, and Stanley White; and a sister, Shirley Crocket.

The family is very appreciative of IU Hospice Lafayette. Sandy was a resident at St. Elizabeth Nursing Facility as well as the Springs in Lafayette, where she spent the days prior to her death.

Visitation will be at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S. Washington Street in Crawfordsville, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Vernon Dowell officiating. The service will be live-streamed and recorded, which can be viewed on Sandra's obituary page at www.sandersfuneralcare.com. Burial will follow at Jamestown IOOF Cemetery. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in Sandy's name be made to American Heart Association, donatenow.heart.org<. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Priebe Funeral Home
315 S Washington Street
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-6849
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved