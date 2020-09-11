Sandra Kay "Sandy" Dawson
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Dawson, housewife, gardener, caretaker, age 77, of Crawfordsville went to be with the angels Monday, September 7, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.
She was born on October 8, 1942 in Indianapolis. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Doyle White and Esther Kathleen White Foley.
Sandy attended Southport High School where she studied English, which she excelled at. She went on to marry Donald Gene Dawson and together they raised five children. Sandy worked at different places throughout her life. She enjoyed taking care of people and working her pumpkin stand every fall. Sandy enjoyed playing bingo, antiquing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Sandy is survived by her children, Donald Gene Dawson Jr, David James (Tonya) Dawson, Harry Daniel Dawson, Mary Elizabeth (Scott Laughlin) Dawson, and Heidi Nicole Dawson; brother, William Foley; a sister, Terri (Jim Bob) Mays; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; three brothers, Samuel White, James Foley, and Stanley White; and a sister, Shirley Crocket.
The family is very appreciative of IU Hospice Lafayette. Sandy was a resident at St. Elizabeth Nursing Facility as well as the Springs in Lafayette, where she spent the days prior to her death.
Visitation will be at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S. Washington Street in Crawfordsville, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Vernon Dowell officiating. The service will be live-streamed and recorded, which can be viewed on Sandra's obituary page at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Burial will follow at Jamestown IOOF Cemetery. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in Sandy's name be made to American Heart Association
