Sandra Kay Rice
Indianapolis - Sandra K. Rice, born July 26, 1946 passed peacefully on our beautiful Easter Day. She is finally at rest and with her savior, Jesus Christ and most of her loving family and friends. The few remaining family members look forward to the day that we are all reunited in a better and more peaceful forever home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019