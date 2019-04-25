Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Sandra Kay Rice


Sandra Kay Rice

Indianapolis - Sandra K. Rice, born July 26, 1946 passed peacefully on our beautiful Easter Day. She is finally at rest and with her savior, Jesus Christ and most of her loving family and friends. The few remaining family members look forward to the day that we are all reunited in a better and more peaceful forever home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
