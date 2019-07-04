Sandra Lutz Slavin



Indianapolis - Sandra Lutz Slavin, of Indianapolis age 82 passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2019. She was born in Normal, Illinois and moved to Indianapolis at age 4.



She attended Indiana University where she met her husband of 44 years Melvin Slavin who preceded her in death in 2001, along with her parents (Jacob & Goldie), brothers (Robert & David), and sister (Betsy).



She felt very strongly about volunteering and civic duties. She was extremely active in various organizations. She was a local Hadassah Chapter President, a Regional Vice President, and traveled often for Hadassah helping to set up new chapters. She was also chairman of the Young Chairman Division of the Jewish Welfare Federation and recipient of their Young Leadership Award. She was on the board of Jewish Family and Children Services and a frequent volunteer at Hooverwood Center.



She loved all sports but especially Indiana University Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. She enjoyed duplicate bridge at the Indianapolis Bridge Center where she was honored to receive the "Fran Pettijohn" award and was a Gold Life Master.



She is survived by her children Jill, Todd, and Jay Slavin & also survived by her six grandchildren.



As Sandi wished there will be a private (for family members only) graveside service.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation of your choosing to Hadassah or the Ronald McDonald House. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019