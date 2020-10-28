1/1
Sandra Mae "Sandi" Frazer
1938 - 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Mae Frazer

Noblesville - Sandra "Sandi" Mae Frazer, 82, died on Oct. 27, 2020, in Noblesville. She was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Indianapolis to Dorothy (Grinstead) and Lorraine Frazer.

Sandi grew up in Indianapolis and then West Lafayette. She attended Purdue University and received her associate's degree from Ball State University. She was co-founder of Snelling Real Estate and owned/operated The Children's Centre, both in Noblesville, and continued her real estate career after moving to Speedway.

She is survived by her four daughters, Becky (Tim) Schroer, Brownsburg; Cathy (Wayne) Milligan, Lapel; Jacci (Jeff) Brown, Salem, SC; and Jenni Snelling, Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by infant daughter Cindy. She had nine grandchildren: Emily Pyle, Dustin Milligan and Dale Milligan, who preceded her in death; Jackson, Alexander and Madison Brown; and Isabelle, Samuel and Elena Espay. She is also survived by a brother David (Rita) Frazer; sister Sheryl (Ron) Doerr, Hobart, and sister-in-law Sandy Frazer, Westfield, as well several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers Donald and Duane Frazer, and stepfather Elmer "Lee" Corder.

A private family memorial and later celebration of life will be held. In her honor, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Arthritis Foundation, Indiana chapters.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
