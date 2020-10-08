1/1
Sandra (Sam) Petty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra (Sam) Petty

Sandra (Sam) Petty, age 59 passed away on October 7 after a long battle with a rare form of cancer (LCH).Sam is survived by her former husband Robert F. Hall; her children, Jennifer (Jeremy), Robert D. (Angie) and Matthew (Mel), her loyal, faithful dog Jinx; other survivors include her sister's; Ginger (Roger), Jane (Phil), Diane (Gary) Becky(Larry) and Kim (Dale); her precious grandchildren; Maddie, Thomas, Isaiah, and Olivia whom she lived her life for; many nieces and nephews and her friends including life long friend Theresa Davis Weilhammer. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Ethel Petty and her beloved dog Hannah. Sam retired from the State of Indiana, Child Support Division in 2005 after 16 years due to her Illness. Prior she worked as a supervisor of Sterling mall vault on the island of Guam. There she met her good friend Fay Karr. Sam always said Fay(Curt) kept her sane as a military wife. Sam loved to fish with her sisters, spending time with her grandchildren, decorating her home and shopping. Sam's family would like to give thanks to Dr. Mangus and staff for working with her to prolong her life. Sam's determination in life will always be remembered. Sam fought a good fight.

Funeral services will be at 6pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3pm-6pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services are 11am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Floral Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 632-9352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved