Sandra (Sam) Petty
Sandra (Sam) Petty, age 59 passed away on October 7 after a long battle with a rare form of cancer (LCH).Sam is survived by her former husband Robert F. Hall; her children, Jennifer (Jeremy), Robert D. (Angie) and Matthew (Mel), her loyal, faithful dog Jinx; other survivors include her sister's; Ginger (Roger), Jane (Phil), Diane (Gary) Becky(Larry) and Kim (Dale); her precious grandchildren; Maddie, Thomas, Isaiah, and Olivia whom she lived her life for; many nieces and nephews and her friends including life long friend Theresa Davis Weilhammer. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Ethel Petty and her beloved dog Hannah. Sam retired from the State of Indiana, Child Support Division in 2005 after 16 years due to her Illness. Prior she worked as a supervisor of Sterling mall vault on the island of Guam. There she met her good friend Fay Karr. Sam always said Fay(Curt) kept her sane as a military wife. Sam loved to fish with her sisters, spending time with her grandchildren, decorating her home and shopping. Sam's family would like to give thanks to Dr. Mangus and staff for working with her to prolong her life. Sam's determination in life will always be remembered. Sam fought a good fight.
Funeral services will be at 6pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3pm-6pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services are 11am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Floral Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com