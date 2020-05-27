Sandra Sue Crecelius
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Sue Crecelius

Fishers - Sandra Sue Crecelius was welcomed into her eternal home by her Lord, Jesus Christ on May 26, 2020. She was born in Kendallville, Indiana on August 18, 1938 to Frank and Janet (Russell) Templin and grew up in Richmond, Indiana where she graduated from Richmond High School

Sandy graduated from Butler University with a degree in Zoology and became a Registered Medical Technologist. She worked in the lab at Methodist Hospital for more than 40 years often saying she loved her job. She was active with Pi Beta Phi while she was in school and after she graduated. She was a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and was active in the lay counseling, women's Bible study and other ministries at East 91st Street Christian Church for almost 40 years.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 58 years James Crecelius, her daughter Jill (Ron) Smith, her Son David (Kira) Crecelius as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Jerry (Mary Ann) Templin.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to East 91st Street Christian Church Foundation, 6049 East 91st Street, Indianapolis IN 46250 or Walk Thru the Bible Ministries, 5550 Triangle Parkway, Suite 250, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved