Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Sandy Brown Obituary
Sandy Brown

Brownsburg - Sandy J. Brown

68, Brownsburg, formerly of Darlington, passed away November 27, 2019. She had been a re-inspector for State Farm Insurance for 44 years and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband of 47 years Alan L. Brown; children Matthew A. (Holly) Brown and Michelle Brown (Craig) Wetli; brothers Mike Cochran and Mark Cochran; sisters Linda Schoen and Sharon Pack; grandchildren Xavier Brown, Vivian Wetli and Louisa Wetli. Visitation will be from 2-5pm Sunday Dec. 1 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Monday Dec. 2. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Darlington American Legion Post 302 Auxiliary, 201 S. Street, Darlington, IN 47940. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
