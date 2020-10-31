Sandy Whaley
Indianapolis - Sandy Whaley, 58 of Indianapolis passed away October 31, 2020 at her home. She was born April 7, 1962 in Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry W. Whaley; mother, Lucille Witt and brothers, Jerry Wayne Whaley, Jr and Jason Whaley. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Barker; sons, Paul (Clarice) Roberts, Dustin Roberts; sister, Jerrilyn Whaley; brother, Garland Whaley; aunt, Mary Stout; 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services are 1pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 5pm-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com