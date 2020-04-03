|
|
Sanford Lane Smith
Sanford Lane Smith, 76, died peacefully on Wednesday March 25,2020. Services will be privately held on at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with interment at Floral Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curvin and Cordelia Smith; sisters, Doris Jones and Theresa Guise, and brothers, Curtis Smith, Fredrick Smith, Demetrius "Dee" Smith, Radford Smith and Narvel "Mickey" Smith.
He leaves a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.
Please direct all condolences to stuartmortuary.com and sign the on-line register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020