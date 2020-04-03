Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford Lane Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanford Lane Smith Obituary
Sanford Lane Smith

Sanford Lane Smith, 76, died peacefully on Wednesday March 25,2020. Services will be privately held on at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with interment at Floral Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curvin and Cordelia Smith; sisters, Doris Jones and Theresa Guise, and brothers, Curtis Smith, Fredrick Smith, Demetrius "Dee" Smith, Radford Smith and Narvel "Mickey" Smith.

He leaves a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.

Please direct all condolences to stuartmortuary.com and sign the on-line register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -