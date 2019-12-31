|
|
Santina M. (Bova) Gallamore
Indianapolis - SANTINA M. (BOVA) GALLAMORE, 101, matriarch of the Gallamore and Bova families, was taken by a choir of angels to her heavenly home Dec. 26, 2019, while surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.
Santina, born Oct. 23, 1918, was raised in the Italian neighborhood near Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She had 11 brothers and sisters and was the daughter of Michael and Josephine (Mascari) Bova. She was predeceased by her husband, Dick; siblings, Petrina, Mary Augustine, Joe-Joe, Lena (Jake), Frank (Thelma), Paul (Lena), Trina (Tony), Anna (Frank) and Rose (Merrill); granddaughter, Chelsea; and great-grandaughters, Isabelle and Eloise. She is survived by her children, Patty Swift, MaryAnne (Steve) Schaefer, Dick, Michael (Barb) and Paul (Julie); brother, Joe (Joanne); sister-in-law, Marguerite Bova; grandchildren, Lynne (R.D.), Lisa, Joe, Santina (David), Joseph (Kim), Dodie (Joe), Terese (Todd), Santina (Adam), Anna (Nick), Adrienne, Breanna (Jono), Paul (Danielle), Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Christina, Nick, Nichole, Austin, Alexandra, David, Olivia, Gracieanna, Jack, Mary, Madeline, Peri, Ava, Frankie, Maria, Anna, Josie, Reggie, Antonia (Jordan), Lucas, Goldie, Maverick; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Santina graduated in the top two of her class at Manual High School, where she was class president for three years. It was there that she met her future husband, Dick, an All-City guard on the basketball team. She loved watching him play. Santina and Dick often walked to school hand in hand, and they continued to walk that way throughout their lives. They were truly in love, evidenced by their 50 years of marriage.
Santina was baptized, made her First Communion and was married at Holy Rosary. As a young girl she worked at the City Market, where her family operated a large produce stand. She worked hard with her siblings and enjoyed meeting people.
Santina loved her mother -- a great inspiration to her -- father, siblings and children with unconditional love. A devoted and loving wife, Santina and her husband had many happy times together. They loved to spend Saturday evenings by attending Mass, going out to eat and taking in a movie.
An avid reader, she liked overnight stays with her grandchildren, singing, laughing and playing games. And visiting and going out with her children and friends was one of her favorite pastimes.
Santina was close to her sisters (Lena, Trina, Anna and Rose), and on weekends they got their hair done, lunched together and then shopped.
She was an excellent cook/baker and made spaghetti and meatballs, sausage and Italian bread every Sunday for the entire family. The table was always set for extra guests, and boy were they in for a treat. Those culinary skills proved to be a big hit at church-sponsored dinners and when preparing Thanksgiving dinners for the needy.
Santina took the best care of her children and was happiest when spending time with them. She kept a nice and tidy household and made sure all of her children had 12 years of a good Catholic education, always stressing the importance of being kind to others. Santina taught her children to forgive those who offended them, saying it would make their lives better. She was proud of her Italian heritage and Catholic faith, saying the rosary every day as she had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother.
Santina loved the holidays and decorated her house accordingly. She was the "mom" that everyone wanted to be with, and family gatherings were a must. When someone was sick she made them her famous Italian soup, which she called "Italian penicillin."
Santina was a Girl Scout and Brownie leader and served on various PTOs. She liked to attend Starlight Musicals and vacation in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She loved to visit and go out with her children and friends.
Santina touched the lives of her family and everyone she met. If you knew her your life was a little bit brighter and changed for the better. She will always be loved and missed.
Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. A prayer service starts at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Santina will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, St. Roch School, the Officer David Moore Food Pantry or Little Sisters of the Poor.
"The angels are always near to those who are grieving, to whisper to them that their loved ones are safe in the hand of God."
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020