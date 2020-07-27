Sara Ann Dawson
Indianapolis - Sara Ann Dawson of Indianapolis, passed away on July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sara was born April 13, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of the late Milton and Wanona Cobb. She was a concierge at West Lake Apartments for 24 years, retiring in 2016. Sara is survived by her husband, Michael Dawson, children, Terry Lynn Lytle, Allen Perry, Michael Allen Perry, Michael Paul Dawson and Cassie Lynn Dawson; siblings, Jerry (Sandy) Thompson, Milton (Sherri) Cobb, II, Tyrus Cobb, David Cobb, Valerie (Steve) Scott and a sister-in-law, Sheryl Cordray, 8 grandchildren, David and Joseph Lytle, Michael Allen and Daniel Perry, Michael James Dawson, Luttie and Dawson Cole and Mackenzie Dawson and one great grandson. Sara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, April Yvonne McCallister. Visitation for Sara will be Wednesday, July 29, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Family Funeral Care. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 30, 11:00 am also at Family Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the America Diabetes Association in Sara's name. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com