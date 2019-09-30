|
Sara Compton
Indianapolis - Sara Compton, 72, joined her family in heaven on September 16, 2019 as a result of complications of her Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Indianapolis in 1946, Sara lived a life filled with love and friends. Sara's insatiable love of learning led her on a journey of education, world travel, social justice and an intense passion for teaching. After receiving her Bachelors' degree from Denison University, she was awarded a scholarship to study for her MA in International Relations at Yale University. Part of that time was spent as a summer intern for US NATO in Brussels. Sara began her professional life working in Washington DC as a Foreign Affairs Officer for the EPA. Her heart, however, was calling her to teach, so she earned her MAT from Duke and began her teaching career in North Carolina. In 1976, she learned Brebeuf Preparatory was going coed and looking for strong female teachers. Sara decided to return to Indianapolis and accept a teaching position at Brebeuf where she remained until her retirement in 2009. Among her many contributions to Brebeuf, Sara served as Social Studies Department Chair, brought the Model UN, Academic Super Bowl, and Moot Court programs to Brebeuf. Although Sara earned her law degree during night school at the McKinney School of Law, passed the Indiana Bar to practice, and was offered a job while spending a summer interning in the Juvenile Court system, she chose to remain in teaching. Sara was inspired to create an Intro to Law class, which quickly became a favorite among the students. She was a strong supporter of the Conservation Club and the Girls' Basketball program for which she served as scorekeeper for 27 years.
In her life outside of Brebeuf, Sara was a prolific world traveler, member of the Children's Museum Guild and the Indiana Historical Society. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Children's Museum preschool.
Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred S. Compton, her father, John H. Compton II, and her brother, John H. Compton III. She is survived by her cousin, Chan Chandler, and close friend, Joan Rocap.
There will be a "Celebration of Her Life" gathering for Sara on Friday, October 25, 5:30 pm, at Brebeuf Jesuit. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sara's memory may be made to Brebeuf Jesuit, the Children's Museum, or the Indy Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019