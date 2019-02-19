Services
Myers Mortuary
1502 N Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 482-0620
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Donaldson
Sara Jane Donaldson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Jane Donaldson Obituary
Sara Jane Donaldson

Lebanon - 88, died Feb. 16, 2019. She was born in Boone Township, DuBois County, IN, on Oct.16, 1930, a daughter of the late Albert Edward and Clara Eva (Mehne) Rudolph.

Sara was raised in Jasper and was a 1947 graduate of Jasper High School. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington before completing her RN in 1951, in Indianapolis at the Indiana University School of Nursing. She was a nurse at the Indiana University Medical Center and Robert Long Hospital in Indianapolis prior to her marriage.

On Nov. 22, 1953, Sara was married to John Weber Donaldson in Bloomington, IN. He passed away Apr. 26, 2015.

As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Sara enjoyed her family and their activities. She was active in Republican politics and supported her husband throughout his political career. She was active in various civic and volunteer activities and was named a "Sagamore of the Wabash." As an avid I.U. fan, Sara enjoyed many activities in Bloomington as well as Lebanon sports. She liked to participate in golf and tennis.

Sara held various memberships including, First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon where she served as an Elder, a Deacon, a member of Faith Circle and Prayer Chain; Ulen Country Club; honorary Member of Tri Kappa in Lebanon since 1960; Boone County Republican Women's Club and the "Vice Squad"; State Assembly Women's Club Member since 1956; Red Cross Volunteer; and member of the Domestic Violence Commission under Governors Bowen and Orr.

Survivors include children, Carmen Donaldson of Lebanon, Catherine (Dan Kelly) Donaldson- Kelly of Indianapolis and John Bradford "Brad" (Tina) Donaldson of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Billy Yanney, Kendra Yanney, Sara Yanney, Maryanne Streer, Megan (Jason) Skidmore, Joshua (Sara) Buckallew, Taylor (Ani) Buckallew, Patrick (Megan) Buckallew and Michelle Buckallew; eight great grandchildren; bother-in-law, Max Merritt of Indianapolis and nieces and nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Rudolph and George Rudolph; and a sister, Mary Merritt.

Funeral services are 1 pm, Feb. 21, 2019 at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon. Visitation 10 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.

Memorials: First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon or the of Indianapolis. Online Condolences: MyersMortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019
