Sara Margaret McClung Tracy
1938 - 2020
Sara Margaret McClung Tracy

Greenwood - Sara Margaret McClung Tracy, age 82, died on November 17, 2020 at home under Hospice care. She was born on March 2, 1938 to Marion Skillman McClung and Eva Sonora Huth in Fairfield, Ohio. She moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she was a model for L'Oreal when she met and married her husband, William L. Tracy. They were together over 60 wonderful years and had four daughters and one son.

Sara was small in stature, but great in spirit and endeavor. She overcame many obstacles in her life. She broke a leg while riding her bicycle when very young. On her 50th birthday, she broke a pelvic bone when hit by a car while crossing the street. She had lung cancer in 2004 and beat it. Sadly, her recent diagnosis of liver cancer was too advanced and incurable.

Sara graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She loved children and was a great teacher. She was secretary to the Indiana Secretary of State and his deputy before moving to the Legal Section of the Corporations Division. She was also legal secretary to her attorney husband for most of their married life.

Sara loved people and never met a stranger. She could meet them once and remember their names and family years later. She loved reading and dining out with family and friends. She was a Girl Scouts volunteer and supported many charities. She also held all five stations of Eastern Star.

Besides her parents, Sara is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald M. McClung; her son, Todd Neal Tracy, who was born prematurely on December 2, 1961; and her son-in-law Ronald Richardson.

Sara is survived by her daughters Meshia Richardson, Tina (Steve) Banicki, Lisa (Greg) Brassie, and Tara (John) Tippett as well as six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, who fondly know her as GG. She is also survived by her husband, William "Bill" Louis Tracy, who will keep the memory of the two of them together inside him and will never say goodbye.

Visitation for Sara will be Monday November 23rd from 2 pm until 6 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana followed by private funeral services on Tuesday November 24th. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Per Indiana State Department of Health's mandate, all services and visitations are limited to 50 people or less. Masks are mandatory and are to be worn at all times. You are invited to read Sara's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and share a message for the family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
