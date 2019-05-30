|
|
Sara Parsons
Brownsburg - Sara Katherine (Pavey) Parsons
92, of Brownsburg, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Sara (also known as Sarah Catherine) was born November 27, 1926 in Indianapolis, to the late Opal Alice Moore and Arthur Pavey. The youngest of eight children, Sara held fond memories of her childhood growing up on her Grandfather Moore's farm in Clermont. She was a 1944 graduate of Brownsburg High School. Sara married U.S. Army Air Force Pilot, Captain Lynn O. Parsons, in July 1946, and the couple had their first of three children in 1947. She was very active in the lives of her children and community, serving as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Sara was also a Red Cross Certified Swimming Instructor and Lifeguard, teaching at the Danville Community Pool for several summers during the early 1960's. Sara was also an appointed member of the Brownsburg Park Board in the early 1960's and was instrumental in the original development of Arbuckle Acres Park. The Parsons family resided on 56th Street in Brownsburg for many years, later moving to Lizton and Huntington, IN, before retiring back to Brownsburg, in the 1980's. The Parsons owned and operated the Lizton Lumber Company from 1960 through its closure in 1975. Sara was also President of another family business, SeaSprite Pools from 1969 to 1972, building and installing swimming pools. In her later years, Sara worked part-time as a florist with several companies, ending her career at Queen Anne's Lace. Sara was an avid gardener; enjoyed quilting, genealogy research and preservation. She rarely knew a stranger, as everyone quickly became a friend. Her sassy, witty, loving spirit will live on in the hearts of numerous friends, neighbors and family members. She lived independently and still drove her car until March of 2019. While preceded in death by most of her contemporaries, Sara is survived by her daughter, Cheri L. Schupp; sons, Kevin K. Parsons and J. Craig (Deb) Parsons; son-in-law, Keith Schupp; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) West; Elizabeth Parsons; Jon Ross Parsons; Kelsey Parsons; niece, Susie (Bill) Craig; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10am to 12 noon Sat. June 1 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with a celebration of life service at 12 noon. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019