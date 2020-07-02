Sara Rocha Cline
Indianapolis - Sara Rocha Cline, 85, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away July 2, 2020.
Sara was born in Pharr, TX on July 31, 1934. Growing up, her love for playing softball, working at the drug store, and spending time with her father, helped mold her family values. She married Clifford M. Cline on March 9, 1954 in Pharr, TX and then they started their life together in Whitestown, IN.
Her devotion as a mother, her drive to better herself and set an example for her family lead her to balance her family, home and work in order to receive her diploma from Broad Ripple High School in 1969.
She will always be remembered for the trips with the children from the neighborhood going sledding, hiking, on girl scout trips, and swimming lessons. She had a contagious smile, positive demeanor and everyone was drawn to her happy spirit. Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was part of her identify and will live forever.
Sara is survived by her children, Daniel (Janice), Marjorie, and Deborah; grandchildren, Richard (Jessica), Joseph (Margo), Jacquelyn, Joshua, and Erick (Michelle); and great-grandchildren, Daeon, Evan, Isabella, Ella, and Rowan.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Joshe and Maria; her husband of 65 years, Clifford; siblings, Rebecca and Lydia; and granddaughter, Stephanie.
Family and friends will gather Sunday, July 5, 2020 for visitation from 4-8 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com
where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.