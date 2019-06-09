|
|
Sara Telle
Fishers - Sara Elizabeth Telle, 70, of Fishers, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 5, 1949 to Robert and Virginia (Buck) Turner in Louisville, Kentucky.
For 27 years, Sara worked as an administrative rep. for Total Financial Group, now The Blunk Financial Group. She enjoyed knitting and classical music. Most of all, Sara loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Elizabeth (Stefan) Okrongli, and Mary (Tony) Groves; son, Bill (Courtney) Reeves; and six grandchildren, Sven, Elias, Lili, Riley, Avery and Hayden.
In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her former husband, John Michael Reeves; her second husband, Bernie Telle; and an infant brother, Robert Elmer Turner Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 4:00 pm to the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019