Sarah Beth Dickerson
Indianapolis - 80, passed away April 26, 2019. She was born June 16, 1938 in Modoc, Indiana to Albert and Blanche Wine Hunt. She was retired as a secretary for the City of Indianapolis and was a dedicated secretary for Global Constructors. Sarah was a regular attender of Indian Creek Christian Church.
Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and the service will be at Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.
Sarah is survived her loving husband of 60 years, Mike; sons, Kent (Sandy) Dickerson, Keith (Julie) Dickerson; brother, Jerry Hunt; grandchildren, Danielle Spence, Katie Harris, and Kyle, Drew, and Taylor Dickerson. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019