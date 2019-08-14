Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
For more information about
Sarah Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Elaine Kelley Brown


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Elaine Kelley Brown Obituary
Sarah Elaine Kelley Brown

Indianapolis - 28, died August 11, 2019. She was born October 17, 1990 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarah graduated from Ben Davis High School. She enjoyed gymnastics, singing, music and cooking. She was a member of Crossroads Church of Avon. Sarah is survived by her husband Anthony Brown, son Carter Michael Brown, parents Michael and Janet Kelley, sister Emily Beth Kelley, grandparents Orville Guilliams, Allen (Debbie) Kelley, Kathleen (Pat) Enochs. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Virginia Guilliams. A Celebration of Sarah's life will be Friday, August 16 at 6 pm with visitation from 4 - 6 pm. Memorials in Sarah's name may be made to Carter's College Fund, in care of the family. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now