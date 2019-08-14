|
Sarah Elaine Kelley Brown
Indianapolis - 28, died August 11, 2019. She was born October 17, 1990 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarah graduated from Ben Davis High School. She enjoyed gymnastics, singing, music and cooking. She was a member of Crossroads Church of Avon. Sarah is survived by her husband Anthony Brown, son Carter Michael Brown, parents Michael and Janet Kelley, sister Emily Beth Kelley, grandparents Orville Guilliams, Allen (Debbie) Kelley, Kathleen (Pat) Enochs. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Virginia Guilliams. A Celebration of Sarah's life will be Friday, August 16 at 6 pm with visitation from 4 - 6 pm. Memorials in Sarah's name may be made to Carter's College Fund, in care of the family. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019