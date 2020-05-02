Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wilson, 105, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Thursday, May 7, from 7:30 - 9:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, Indiana.









