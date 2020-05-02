Sarah Elizabeth Wilson
Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wilson, 105, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Thursday, May 7, from 7:30 - 9:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, Indiana.
Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wilson, 105, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Thursday, May 7, from 7:30 - 9:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, Indiana.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.