Sarah Jane "Sally" Hadley, 78, of LaGrange Park, IL, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on September 13, 2019.
Loving sister-in-law of George Shapland; beloved aunt of Charlie (Julie) Shapland, Mark Shapland & Laura Shapland (Brent Koester); dear great-aunt of nephews Nick; as well as Dan, John, & Drew, and their mother Debra Shapland; and great-aunt to nieces Hadley & Chloe Shapland.
Memorial Service at Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Road, LaGrange Park, IL from 1 to 4pm on Sunday, October 6.
Memorial donations made to Plymouth Place or The H Foundation (www.HFoundation.org) in Sally's honor are appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com. Info: (708) 352-6500
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019