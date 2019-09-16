|
|
Sarah Katherine Dennis
Whiteland - Sarah Katherine Dennis of Whiteland, Indiana. Kathy passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis after a lingering illness. She was surrounded by members of her family. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Shelbyville, Indiana the only child of Francis (Wallace) and Elmo S. Houston.
Kathy graduated from Shelbyville High School and later from the Indiana University School of Music. She sung with the Indiana Belles.
She married Donald D. Dennis on August 24, 1963. They had two children, Amy M. Heady and David A. Dennis.
Kathy's first retirement was as the Executive Compliance Director for a durable medical goods corporation. She re-entered the work force after attaining her Indiana State Real Estate License and worked for Carpenter Realty in Franklin, Indiana as a Sales Agent for several years thereafter.
She will be remembered as an avid gardener who spent her time tending to her vegetables and flowers and riding with Don. When she wasn't outside, she could be found curled up with a good book and one of her golden retrievers.
She is succeeded by her husband Don, daughter, Amy (Scott) Heady of Westfield; son, Andrew (Heidi) Dennis of Barcelona, Spain; three grandsons, Clayton Sanders of Denver, Colorado, Sam Sanders of Indianapolis and Lucas Heady of Westfield.
Her family will be having a private celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Indiana Heart Association in Kathy's name.
Condolences to the family can be sent to [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019