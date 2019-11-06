|
|
Sarah Margaret Peterson, nee Falk
Indianapolis - Aged 81, died on All Saints' Day, Friday, November 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on February 27, 1938 in Berwyn, Illinois. She graduated from West Aurora (Illinois) High School in 1956 and from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois in 1960.
Sarah married Stanley Peterson in Aurora, Illinois in 1961 and, after Stan graduated from seminary, they settled in Lebanon, Indiana. Stan served as a Lutheran pastor there and in Muncie, Indiana, with Sarah faithfully at his side. She raised four children with love, grace and imagination. In 1981, Sarah earned her LPN. "Nurse Sarah" first worked in Pediatrics at Ball Hospital and then for a private pediatrics practice until her retirement.
Sarah was a composer of hymns, choir anthems and children's songs. She could play anything by ear. She directed children's choirs and accompanied adult choirs. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and usually had the game on TV or radio while she was ironing, cross stitching or knitting. Sarah planned many family vacations including what became a cherished annual Peterson tradition of traveling to the Outer Banks every summer. Sarah and Stan took many trips on their own including to Norway and Israel.
Sarah touched many lives as she lived out her faith. She raised her children to know and love the Lord. She ministered through homemade breads, soups and cinnamon rolls. She delighted in being with her grandchildren. Everyone who met her was touched by Sarah's joy. Even into her Alzheimer's years, she had a hug and a kiss for everyone.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Verna and Burton Falk; and her son, Stanley Christopher Peterson. She is survived by her husband, Stan; her three daughters, Sonia (Peter) Schoenfield, Stacy (Bill) Reid and Carla (Jim) Ficorilli; and her five grandchildren, William and Matthew Reid, Carl and Claire Schoenfield and Abigail Ficorilli.
Sarah's life will be celebrated with a memorial service and visitation at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Indianapolis. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the memorial service following immediately at 4:00 p.m. Cross and Crown Lutheran Church is located at 5233 East 79th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorials may be sent to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871 or to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church(music fund). Services are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019