|
|
Sarah W. Killion
Avon - Sarah Watson Killion, 72, of Avon, Indiana passed away on December 13, 2019 after a three month battle with cancer. Sarah was born on December 1, 1947 in Shanghai, China to Elena and Dr. Robert Briggs Watson. She grew up around the world, eventually returning to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She attended Guilford College. Sarah married Tim Killion on May 31, 1975. Sarah was a loving wife and mother who never met a stranger. She loved spending time with friends and family, learning about others, traveling, reading, and devoting her time to organizations like Sheltering Wings and the Hendricks County Animal Shelter. To know Sarah was to have been cared about by her. She was a long time administrator for HFMA and IMGMA in Indianapolis. Sarah is survived by her husband Tim, children Mark (Heather) of Avon, Indiana, Jennifer (Daniel) of Barcelona, Spain, and Michael (Sarah) of Denver, Colorado, grandsons Andrew and Patrick, brother Robert B. Watson of Rome, Georgia and sister Kyle Crowner of Ojai, California. A memorial visitation will be held on December 19th from 4:00-7:00pm at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sheltering Wings in Sarah's memory are welcome (https://shelteringwings.org/get-involved/donate-2/). Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019