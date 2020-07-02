Scharlene Ray StowersScharlene Ray Stowers, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away June 30th, 2020. She was born April 23rd, 1932 in Petersburg, Indiana to parents William and Hazel (Coogan) Miley.Scharlene attended Broad Ripple high school, where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Stowers.She had several jobs, but most recently worked at KFC.Scharlene was a loving, optimistic woman who adored her family.She is survived by her husband Kenneth Stowers, three children Ken Stowers, Becky (Les) Benesh, and Greg (Lyndie) Stowers, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 brother, 1 sister, and her dog Megan.Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister.