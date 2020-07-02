1/1
Scharlene Ray Stowers
1932 - 2020
Scharlene Ray Stowers

Scharlene Ray Stowers, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away June 30th, 2020. She was born April 23rd, 1932 in Petersburg, Indiana to parents William and Hazel (Coogan) Miley.

Scharlene attended Broad Ripple high school, where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Stowers.

She had several jobs, but most recently worked at KFC.

Scharlene was a loving, optimistic woman who adored her family.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Stowers, three children Ken Stowers, Becky (Les) Benesh, and Greg (Lyndie) Stowers, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 brother, 1 sister, and her dog Megan.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
July 3, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna Miley
