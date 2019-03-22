Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Pittsboro - 76, Pittsboro, passed away March 19, 2019. She had worked as a merchandiser in retail sales. She is survived by her husband John H. Thomas; children Robin Roberts, John Michael (Penny) Thomas, and Mischelle Finchum; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1-3pm Friday March 22 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 3pm. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 22, 2019
