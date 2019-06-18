|
|
Scot Feick
Brownsburg - Scot Allen Feick, age 57, passed away on June 15th, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer. He is now at peace and in heaven. Scot loved his family, friends, and all things outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Heidi Feick; daughters Jourdan (Riley) and Lauren; uncle Dale (Darien); brothers Steve (Kristina) and Jim (Diann). Scot was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dorothy Feick. A service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 19th with a reception to follow at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg. Please enter through Door 10. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to the Society for Neuro-Oncology or Dayspring Center in Indianapolis. Online guest book at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019