Scott Andrew Nocco
Carmel - Scott Andrew Nocco, 28, of Carmel, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born July 24, 1991 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Kelly and Donna (Ernst) Nocco. Scott was a graduate of Carmel High School and The University of Tampa, Sykes College of Business where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.
Scott worked as a Product Specialist for Raymond James in their Alternative Investments Group, as well as a Financial Analyst for Jabil Circuit, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Teammates and coaches throughout Scott's swimming career were crucial to his enjoyment of the sport, allowing him to achieve NCAA Division II Men's Swimming Scholar All-American and 4-time Sunshine State Conference Finalist.
He is survived by his mother, Donna; sisters, Sarah Nocco (Sean Wells) and Katie Nocco; grandmother, Sylvia Ernst; aunts and uncles, Kevin (Lisa) Ernst, Ben (Julie) Ernst, Brian W. (Julie) Nocco, Jody (Max) Reynolds, and Karen Nocco; and many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly J. Nocco, grandparents, Donald E. Ernst, Betty and Joe Nocco; and Uncles Scott Nocco and Steven Ernst (Kim Ernst).
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Rd, Carmel, Indiana 46033, with calling beginning at 9:30 AM at the church, followed by a gathering in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.org/# or Brooke's Place www.brookesplace.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 17, 2019