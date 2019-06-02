|
Scott Chandler
Titusville, FL - Scott Chandler of Titusville, Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana departed this life on May 18, 2019. He was the son of George Dana Chandler and Wilma (Dunkle) Chandler. He married his college sweetheart Marilyn Joan Chandler in Indianapolis April 13, 1957. Scott loved people, sports and the many wonders of nature. He loved fishing and hunting and was formidable foe when playing bridge or poker.
Scott thrived on competitive athletics. He was co captain of his Lawrence Central High school basketball and football teams. He graduated from Lawrence Central High school in 1952. Scott graduated from Butler University in 1956 where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Scott had a long career in education. He was a physical education and biology teacher. He was an Assistant Principal at both Lawerence Central and Warren Central High School, Principal of the Walker Career Center, and Assistant Superintendent for Warren Township Schools. He was instrumental in developing the curriculum of the Walker Career Center as well as overseeing its construction. He retired from the Carmel Clay School District where he served as Director of Personnel.
Scott is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Joan Chandler and three children: Kelly (Ed) Heaton, Edward Scott (Faith), and Kristina (Todd) Godleski. Scott felt blessed to have his eight grandchildren: Erin Heaton, Lauren Heaton, Amber Chandler, Nichole Volstad, Sarah Chandler, Laura Godleski, Christopher Godleski, and Luke Godleski. He has three surviving siblings: Charles (Ann), Michael (Paula), and Elizabeth. Scott's grandson John Scott Godleski preceded him in death.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held a later date. To share your memories of Scott or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit our website, www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019