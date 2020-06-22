Scott Conner Newman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Conner Newman

Scott Conner Newman, beloved son, grandson and brother known by all as Conner, passed away April 8, 2020, in Beech Grove, Indiana. He was 25. He is in the loving hands of our Lord in Heaven. Conner leaves behind his mother and father, Maureen and Scott Newman, and younger brother Grant Newman, of Avon, Indiana, Grandmother Elaine Newman, of Kokomo, Indiana, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Conner attended Our Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, then Avon Community Schools, graduating from Avon High School in 2012, where he played baseball. He was an active member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, with its youth group being an important part of his life, helping to mold him into the loving, sweet, kind and generous person he was.

He attended Indiana University in Bloomington, graduating in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science/Kinesiology, where he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Indiana Alpha Chapter. Conner passionately participated as the Culture Chair on Recruitment Committee for the Indiana University Dance Marathon, benefiting pediatric care, primarily Riley Hospital for Children and the Children's Miracle Network. In 2017, he was hired by Xchange Benefits in Greenwood, Indiana, as an insurance underwriter, where he was showing his unlimited potential and the success that was sure to follow.

Conner was a fun-loving young man with a bright future, loved by many and now missed by all who knew him. He was a bright light in a world often filled with darkness, and his positivity was a lift to anyone around him. His infectious smile and personality would light up any room he entered. He loved adventure, the latest tech, video games, cars and dogs. He was the first person to come to someone's aide with a helping hand when a need would arise. He threw himself headlong into a new challenge or project with enthusiasm almost daily. He loved life and lived life every day.

Our hearts are broken, and we will miss Conner more with each passing moment. Until we meet again in Heaven, our never- ending love is with him. Isaiah 40:11; He will carry the lambs in His arms, holding them close to His heart.

In lieu of flowers etc, PLEASE make donations to Riley Children's Hospital or the Indiana University Dance Marathon (IUDM) benefiting Riley Children's Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St. #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9201 East Co. Rd. 100 North Avon, IN 46123 with A Celebration of Life immediately following.

Online condolences and a video tribute can be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com

Arrangements handled by Flanner Buchanan - Speedway.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Our Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved