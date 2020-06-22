Scott Conner Newman
Scott Conner Newman, beloved son, grandson and brother known by all as Conner, passed away April 8, 2020, in Beech Grove, Indiana. He was 25. He is in the loving hands of our Lord in Heaven. Conner leaves behind his mother and father, Maureen and Scott Newman, and younger brother Grant Newman, of Avon, Indiana, Grandmother Elaine Newman, of Kokomo, Indiana, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Conner attended Our Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, then Avon Community Schools, graduating from Avon High School in 2012, where he played baseball. He was an active member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, with its youth group being an important part of his life, helping to mold him into the loving, sweet, kind and generous person he was.
He attended Indiana University in Bloomington, graduating in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science/Kinesiology, where he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Indiana Alpha Chapter. Conner passionately participated as the Culture Chair on Recruitment Committee for the Indiana University Dance Marathon, benefiting pediatric care, primarily Riley Hospital for Children and the Children's Miracle Network. In 2017, he was hired by Xchange Benefits in Greenwood, Indiana, as an insurance underwriter, where he was showing his unlimited potential and the success that was sure to follow.
Conner was a fun-loving young man with a bright future, loved by many and now missed by all who knew him. He was a bright light in a world often filled with darkness, and his positivity was a lift to anyone around him. His infectious smile and personality would light up any room he entered. He loved adventure, the latest tech, video games, cars and dogs. He was the first person to come to someone's aide with a helping hand when a need would arise. He threw himself headlong into a new challenge or project with enthusiasm almost daily. He loved life and lived life every day.
Our hearts are broken, and we will miss Conner more with each passing moment. Until we meet again in Heaven, our never- ending love is with him. Isaiah 40:11; He will carry the lambs in His arms, holding them close to His heart.
In lieu of flowers etc, PLEASE make donations to Riley Children's Hospital or the Indiana University Dance Marathon (IUDM) benefiting Riley Children's Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St. #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9201 East Co. Rd. 100 North Avon, IN 46123 with A Celebration of Life immediately following.


Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.