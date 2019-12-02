Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St Luke's United Methodist Church
100 W 86th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott MacAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Douglas MacAllister


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Douglas MacAllister Obituary
Scott Douglas MacAllister

Carmel - Scott Douglas MacAllister passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019. He was born January 14, 1952 in Ft. Wayne IN, to the late David and Evelyn MacAllister. He graduated Cum Laude from Butler University in 1974. Scott was the owner and President at MacPS LLC. Best Dad award 1986-2019.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Angela MacAllister, three daughters, Amanda (Aymen) Kaboub, Abby (Stephen) Cornelius, Allison (Jordon) Kanter and his granddaughter Norah MacAllister Kaboub.

Visitation will be Wednesday December 4th 4-8 pm Leppert Mortuary- Nora 740 E 86th St. Indianapolis IN. Funeral Services will be held St Luke's United Methodist Church 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 at 10:30 am Thursday December 5th. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to write a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -