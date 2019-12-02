|
Scott Douglas MacAllister
Carmel - Scott Douglas MacAllister passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019. He was born January 14, 1952 in Ft. Wayne IN, to the late David and Evelyn MacAllister. He graduated Cum Laude from Butler University in 1974. Scott was the owner and President at MacPS LLC. Best Dad award 1986-2019.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Angela MacAllister, three daughters, Amanda (Aymen) Kaboub, Abby (Stephen) Cornelius, Allison (Jordon) Kanter and his granddaughter Norah MacAllister Kaboub.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 4th 4-8 pm Leppert Mortuary- Nora 740 E 86th St. Indianapolis IN. Funeral Services will be held St Luke's United Methodist Church 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 at 10:30 am Thursday December 5th. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to write a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019