Scott Gordon Basham
Scott Gordon Basham, age 47, passed away early Monday morning, December 16, 2019 of a heart attack in the emergency room of Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was in the hospital the previous month for an unrelated illness and planning on returning to work soon. The heart attack was very unexpected.
Scott was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High, the University of Kentucky and the University of Southern Indiana, where he was an honor graduate of the MBA program. He was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma School of the Business Honor Society, and while he was still a student, he had a paper published in the "Cost Management" national business journal. Scott started his career at Fidelity Investments in Cincinnati and since 2003 has worked at One America, Indianapolis, in the retirement services department. This year he was named Senior Business Analyst.
When Scott was growing up in Owensboro, he played on several youth soccer teams and also won a number of tennis trophies in area tournaments.
Scott is survived by his mother, D. Ellen Basham; his sister, Stacy Holinde (Sammy); and his uncles, Rod Young (Bennie) of Marion, Virginia and David Young (Sherry) of Franklin, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Basham and his grandparents.
The family has many happy memories of Scott's sense of humor and outgoing personality. He left us far too soon.
A private family gathering will be held. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro, KY, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Benedict's Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019