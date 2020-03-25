|
Scott Hood
Indianapolis - Scott Ross Hood, lovingly "Scotty" by all, was born Aug. 20, 1988 and left this world for the next, on March 23, 2020.
Scott was a proud North Central High School graduate and was on the Varsity Cross Country team. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree from the Kelly School of Business. He was on the Rugby team at IU where he made great friends. Scotty ventured to Chicago and worked 3 years in sales for BusBank. He then lived in Visalia, California from Oct. 2018 to Aug. 2019 and fell in love with the Sierra Nevada mountains. The highlight of his 3-week camping trip home was time under the Milky Way and the Dark Sky. Upon return, Scott worked in Retail Sales Management.
Scott loved all things in nature, be it a hike in Gatlinburg, the majesty of Utah or the grand trees of Sequoia National Park. His love for the west began at a young age, hiking the Grand Canyon, as well as the rubble fields of Yosemite with his beloved Aunt Carol and Uncle Dan. Scott felt most spiritual in the mountains.
Scott was kind, thoughtful and compassionate. He lit up a room with his humor and wit. Scotty loved live concerts and was an avid record collector with all things Grateful Dead. He loved the Indy 500 and his Indiana Hoosiers. Most of all, Scott loved his family. He in turn was much adored and loved by us and his dear friends. We don't know how we will go on without him, but will wait for the day we are all reunited in The Kingdom of Heaven. We trust that those gone before are by his side shining with God's love.
Scott is survived by his loving parents, Michael and Gloria Hood; beloved sister, Amy; grandmother, Dolores Hood; uncles, Mark Hood, Jeff Hood (Cindi), Steve Hood (Dorothy), and Charlie Steiner (Cheryl); aunt, Carol Scheerer (Dan); many cousins, nephews and nieces; and his Goddaughter, Haley Kincaid.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sidney Hood and Elno & Mabel Steiner; uncles, Donald, David Lee and Timothy Steiner; and his cousin, Tatum Hood.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Scott's care has been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes.
Memorial Contributions may be made, in memory of Scott, to the National Parks Foundation (https://www.nationalparks.org/support); or Sequioa Parks Conservancy
(https://www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org/sequoia-fund.html).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020