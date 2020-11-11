Scott Sutton
Arlington, VA - On Wednesday November 4, 2020, Scott W. Sutton, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 58 in Arlington, Virginia.
Scott was born in Litchfield, Illinois on January 16, 1962 and grew up in Tampa, Florida, attending King High School. He received his BA from Carthage College and his MBA from the University of Indianapolis. Scott was an accountant and financial executive in both Elkhart and Indianapolis, Indiana concluding his career as the CFO of Driver Holdings for 12 years. He was married to Angella Castille for 21 years and raised two sons, Alex and Nick.
Scott loved life, from family and cooking to travel and sports, he embraced it all. Scott prioritized the Fam and had a generous spirit, opening his home and heart to a big, blended family. Scott could always be counted on to provide his signature dry wit and had a fondness for dad jokes (A sample: I just flew in - boy are my arms tired). He was an avid golfer who loved to walk 18 holes and watch the Masters. He understood the joys of a cigar, a glass of scotch, and the game on. He was a longtime and devoted Cubs, Notre Dame football, Bucs, Colts, and Pacers fan and loved attending the Indianapolis 500 with friends every May. Scott relished diving into a good book, music from jazz to opera and every conceivable rock band. He also embraced travel, with trips ranging from Italy to Scotland to Spain inspiring both his cooking, his beverage selection and his daily life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, movies, and reminiscing about his glory days on the college gridiron as a linebacker and one of the few barefoot kickers (frequently reminding his patient family of his 49-yard school record kick).
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Marsha and father, George (Sam) Sutton. He is survived by his wife, Angie; his sons, Alex and his wife Danielle, and Nick and his wife Holly; his brother Eric; his sisters Robin, and Katie and her husband Jeff; nephews Ben and his wife Mai, Orion, niece Callista; great-nephew Eli, and two granddaughters, Lucy and Lilah.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Myeloma Crowd Research Initiative. Donate online at https://give.crowdcare.org/campaign/mcri-21st-century-myeloma-research/c307853
. or mail donations to the Myeloma Crowd, PO Box 1286, Draper, UT 84020.