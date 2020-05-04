Scott Tuttle
Scott Roger Tuttle, age 61, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home in Fishers, IN surrounded by his wife, children, and their significant others after his battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born on June 11th, 1958 in Hinsdale, IL to Robert Culverwell and Lois Mae (Peterson) Tuttle.
Scott was the third of four children and grew up in St. Charles, IL where he graduated high school. He subsequently attended Iowa State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and started a life-long career with Allen-Bradley (now a partner of Rockwell Automation Cooperation). Scott was a valued and cared for colleague and friend. He married Barbara Ann Howard on March 30th, 1985 and they happily celebrated 35 years of marriage together, during which they had their triplet children. Aside from being a great family man, Scott indulged in his love of woodworking, grilling/barbecuing, swimming, history, space, and annual trips with his houseboat crew finding new and creative ways to blow things up.
Left to honor Scott and remember his love is his beloved wife, Barb; their three children, Kelsey Tuttle, Lauren Tuttle, and Alex Tuttle (Emily); his siblings, Beth Heyob (Jim), Rick Tuttle (Tyler), and Chris Tuttle (Becky); his niece, Darcy; his nephew, Bryce; and his former sister-in-law, Mary Ittelson. Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary due to the viral pandemic restrictions currently in place. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date. This will be announced by the family where there will be room for all to share in Scott's remarkable life and memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Scott's name to the American Association for Cancer Research (aarc.org); or the MD Anderson Cancer Center (mdanderson.org)
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020.