Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson, 62, Pendleton, passed away May 7, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis to Robert C. and Barbara L. Wilson. Scott graduated from North Central High School and received an associates degree in Aviation Mechanics. Scott was passionate about many things,especially planes. Anytime a plane, or any equipment that could fly, went overhead, he looked to the skies to identify and admire it. One of his favorite memories was riding in the cockpit of a FedEx plane to Alaska, and experiencing the aurora borealis from the air. He had a fantastic way of telling stories and describing his adventures. His passion for large motors didn't end with airplanes; Scott loved all types of big engines, could talk for hours with anyone who knew about them, and always sought to learn more. He had a genuine interest in people, and never met a stranger. Not only did he run into friends everywhere he went, but he always made time to catch up, especially over a cold beer. Scott was also a collector of many things. He loved bargains, and was always able to find them- whether they were cars, houses, antiques or pieces of machinery. He was a wizard at making money where others didn't even see opportunity. Scott had an amazing memory combined with a great attention to detail, which he applied to all facets of his life - cultivating many long-time friendships. His love of his late wife, children, grand daughter and girlfriend was unsurpassed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (Roesler) Wilson, parents Robert Wilson and Barbara Wilson.
Survivors include his companion of 15 years, Anne Marie Core, children, Bryson Wilson, Macy Wilson, granddaughter Hunter Sharr, Siblings Pat Shedd, Bob Wilson, Stacy Krygier (Paul) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W 96th St Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
