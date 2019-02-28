|
|
Sean Patrick Springman
Beech Grove - 44, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1975 in Beech Grove to Paul M. and Shirley F. (Fitzgerald) Springman. Sean was a graduate of Roncalli High School in 1993, he received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 1997 and his Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University Mauer School of Law in 2001. He worked as a patent attorney in Chicago. Sean was a 25 year member of the Msgr. James M. Downey Council 3660, Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed reading and "anything" baseball. Survivors include his parents, Paul "Butch" and Shirley Springman; sister, Angie Springman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie Fitzgerald and Paul and Mary Springman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove, with visitation prior to Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to Franciscan Hospice Care and Grace on Wings, envelopes will be provided at the church. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019