Semyon Smolkin
Indy - How does one describe a man, who was so much to so many? Semyon was a beloved husband, father, dyedushka, brother, cousin, uncle, friend, architect, and creative dynamo. He was born in Belarus to Jacob and Rachel Smolkin and grew up in a tight knit community of relatives. He cherished his large extended family and network of friends all over the globe, and was instrumental in keeping loved ones connected and abreast of important developments. Semyon was always hungry (for food and knowledge) and enjoyed art, history, architecture, archaeology, world travel, and talking with friends and strangers alike. He loved a good meal, especially when it included the company of his wife and best friend, Diana. He was always up for trying something new and delighted in numerous culinary creations around the San Francisco Bay Area with his daughter, Natasha. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his granddaughter, Zoe. They had a very special relationship, which included beach walks, wave jumping, playing chess, and discussing life.
Semyon's career as an architect was a prolific one, and his beautiful projects and design contributions can be seen around Minsk, Belarus and the city of Indianapolis. He was incredibly passionate about his work and continued to create incredible designs for private residences until very recently. He loved to talk about architecture, give lectures, and lead interesting and detailed tours of Indianapolis, a city he and his family called home for almost 40 years. His talent manifested in numerous ways and many of his loved ones delighted in receiving his beautifully drawn greeting cards.
There is so much more to say about Semyon, especially about how much he will be missed, remembered, and loved. In his honor: Please live life to the fullest; go to a museum or an art gallery; take a city walk; enjoy good company and food; say hello to a stranger; keep in touch; see the world; pursue your dreams, and smile. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-5:30pm at Flanner Buchanan -Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30pm. Please share a memory or condolence of Semyon at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019