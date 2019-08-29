|
Sergeant Charles Edward Tice
Indianapolis - Sergeant Charles Edward Tice of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department died Monday, August 26, 2019 after a sudden and devastating battle with cancer. His death leaves an extensive absence in the lives of his extensive family who loved and respected him dearly.
Sgt. Tice was born in Indianapolis on December 5, 1974. From a young age, it was obvious he would be someone who helped others, serving for the greater good. He graduated from Madison Consolidated High School in Madison, Indiana in 1993, Franklin College in 1997, and the Indianapolis Police Department Training Academy in 2003. He began his career with IMPD as a patrol officer in the South district, but soon found his niche in working with larger, city-wide teams aimed at reducing violent crime. He served with the proactive Street Level Enforcement Detail, Criminal Interdiction Unit, Neighborhood Resource Unit, Even Response Group, was promoted to Sergeant of the late tac shift for the Southwest District, and served most recently as the Sergeant on the Criminal Interdiction Section and Even Response Group. Sgt. Tice received several accommodations and awards throughout his 16-year career. More importantly, he earned the friendship and respect of his fellow officers and the community he served.
In addition to his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, Sgt. Tice is mourned by his family: mother, Phoebe Sewell; father and step-mother John and Susan Tice; brother Tim Tice; brother Ray Tice and his family, sister-in-law Laura and nephews, Paul and Benjamin; sister, Leann Sewell; step-sister, Ashleigh Pugh; step-brother, Shane Pugh; aunt and uncle, Tom and Lynn Lovelace; aunt and uncle, Willa and Bill Thiele; aunt, Alma Lovelace; cousins, Emily Lovelace, Adam Lovelace, Shelby Lovelace, Mackenzie Lovelace, Sue Larimore, Bob Quick, Wendy Upton, and Vicki Gaddis.
Visitation will be held between 1-7 p.m., on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home. A service will take place at 10 a.m., on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46260. Private burial service will be in Deputy, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019