Seymour "Sy" Schwartz



Indianapolis -



Seymour "Sy" Schwartz,



90, of Indianapolis passed away on April 21, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn to the late Max and Bertha Schwartz. After obtaining his BBA from City College of New York in 1950, Sy went on to become a Certified Public Accountant and was a founder and partner at Peachin Schwartz and Weingardt, P.C. He was also a past President of Bnai Brith Choban Lodge and the Keren L'Israel Investment Club. Seymour was a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Indiana CPA Society, where he was on a number of committees. He was on the Board of the Jewish Community Center of Indianapolis for 14 years where he played racquetball for over 50 years. In 2009, Sy, at the age of 81, won a Silver medal in racquetball doubles at the Huntsman Senior World Games in St. George, Utah. He was also a tutor at Spring Mill School for many years. He belonged to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck.



He was preceded in death by his former wives, Gloria M. Berger and Lois Tarshes; mother and father, Bertha and Max Schwartz; brother, William Schwartz; and sister, Rose Horwitz.



Seymour is survived by his loving family, sons, Mark I. (Arlene) Schwartz of Colleyville, TX and Steven H. (Sharon) Schwartz of St. Louis, MO; daughters, Helene S. (Mark) Rosen of Charlotte, NC and Marla L. (Douglas) Rubenstein of Indianapolis, IN; step-children, Deb (Steven) Catton, of Indianapolis, IN and David (Deborah) Tarshes of Seattle, WA; ten grandchildren, David, Lauren, Trevor, Jeremy, Trey, Adam, Kayla, Jenna, Julia, and Ryan; and two step-grandchildren, Will and Jamie.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis or the Ovar Coming Together, 2625 N. Meridian Street, Suite 108, 46208.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 1pm at the Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Beth-El Zedeck Cemetery North. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019