Sgt. David Isaac Pazol (USAF Ret.)
Sgt. David Isaac Pazol (USAF Ret.) passed away peacefully at his home on January 21 following a long-term illness. David was born on December 16, 1945, in Muncie, Indiana, to Morton and Betty (Efroymson) Pazol, who preceded him in death.
After graduating high school in Muncie, David attended Indiana University-Bloomington, where he quickly learned an even greater adventure awaited. Joining the United States Air Force in 1965, David found a community indivisible by race and religion and cultivated what would become a lifelong passion for technology, electronics, and computer systems. David served his country with honor where he made valuable contributions to NASA and America's burgeoning space program.
David's love for technology, and eventually photography, was exceeded only by his love for those closest to him, including the many dogs and cats to which he provided refuge and companionship over the years.
David is survived in death by his beloved sister, Barbara Pazol, with whom he shared a home; nieces Carrie Hull (Justin) and Jennifer Whitt (Jordan); great nephews Craig, Gavin, and Wesley; and great niece, Marian.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to Redemption Rescue, Inc. in Zionsville, Indiana or to any no-kill animal shelter of choice. At David's request, there will be no formal viewing or funeral services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020