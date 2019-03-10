Det. Sgt. Jason S. Swanson



Indianapolis - Det. Sgt. Jason S. Swanson, age 43, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday morning, March 4, 2019.



Jason was born June 6, 1975 in Indianapolis, IN. He was a 1993 graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Indiana State University and Purdue University. He was also a veteran of the US Army where he served as Military Police. Jason had a public servant's heart. In 1997, he joined the Marion County Sheriff's Department. He also worked for several years as a Lieutenant with Washington Township School Police and as an EMT with the Indianapolis Fire Department. He was hired on with Southport Police Department in 2015 where he achieved the rank of Detective Sergeant. During his time there, he also worked at Harrison College and Genesis Security. Jason had two wonderful sons, Johnathan and Benjamin Swanson, who he was very proud of and loved very much. On June 19, 2016, he married Charlotte Rikard Swanson, who survives.



Survivors include his wife; his two sons of Indianapolis; parents, Dewey and Dawn Swanson of Indianapolis; two sisters, Kristen Swanson-Sliva (Petr) of Indianapolis and Courtney Swanson of Indianapolis; grandmother, Stella Swanson of Indianapolis; in-laws, William and Lynette Rikard of Indianapolis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jason was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dewey E. Swanson.



A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 4-8 PM at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13 starting at 10 AM at The Life Center at Southport, 4002 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46237. Pastor Stephen Gossage will officiate. Interment and honors will be rendered at Crown Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Johnathan and Benjamin Swanson Education Fund by visiting, www.gofundme.com/jasonswanson.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Johnathan and Benjamin Swanson Education Fund by visiting, www.gofundme.com/jasonswanson.