Sgt. Robert "Bob" A. HatchIndianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert 'Bob' A. Hatch, 45 years of age, was born June 24, 1975 in Danville, IN. Son of Robert J. Hatch and Dr. Terri Talbert-Hatch.Bob graduated from North Putnam High School in 1993 and graduated from Ball State University in 1997 with a degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology with a minor in Communications.Bob's public safety career began when he was appointed to the Marion County Sheriff's Department as a Telecommunicator; a Reserve Officer/Reserve Sgt with Clermont Police Department; Tiburon Police Records Management Administrator; Marion County Sheriff's Department Deputy and then Indianapolis Metro Police Department.As an officer with Indy Metro, Bob worked in various capacities including Fleet supervisor, Primary Instructor, Field Training Officer, Logistics Support Unit Specialist, Incident Command Vehicle Operator, Chief's Honor Guard, and in 2017 Bob raised to the rank of Sergeant.Bob and Amy met in 1998. They were married in 2000 and welcomed Lauren Sue in 2004. Lillian Marie joined the family in 2008.Bob was a licensed Indiana High School Athletic Association Official for 28 years. He officiated baseball, basketball, football, track, cross-country and volleyball. Bob was an encyclopedia of sports rules and regulations and just because you are his friend, he would not take it easy on you either… The sporting world has lost their #1 fan. How do we sum up Bob Hatch in just a few words? He was an incredibly amazing husband, father, son and friend.Bob loved to spend his free time traveling with Amy and the girls; watching the girls play their sports; and then somehow finding time for 'the boys' and their sports while providing the most outstanding Uber services ever.Bob took pride in being a volunteer with the National Peace Officers Memorial Service. Bob gave countless hours of himself ensuring fallen officers and their families were honored each year in Washington, DC, for police week.Bob was a 17-year member of Indianapolis FOP Lodge 86 where he served on the Executive Board. Most recently holding the position of Chaplain.Bob was also a vital part of Lodge 86 Shop with a Cop program where you would find him shopping with the children; chasing them through the store and challenging them to races in the Winter Wonderland play area.Bob was a very ornery man who had a twinkle in his eye, a contagious smile and a kind word for all. Bob was the epitome of a husband and father. A positive light to those around him. The glue that held the family together; and a lifetime card carrying member of 'rule following' at everything he did.Bob was a gift to his family and friends. He lifted up every person he was around and was proud to serve the citizens of Indianapolis as a police officer. His love for his service to his community is only second to his love of his family. Bob will be missed by all for the world truly has lost a Warrior.In the words of Bob Hatch… always remember…One Day at a Time!Bob died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, September 24, 2020.Survivors include his soulmate and spouse Amy; daughters Lauren and Lillian; Parents Robert J and Dr. Terri Talbert-Hatch; Grandmothers Shirley Talbert and Betty Irish; Parents-in-law Gene and Becky Davis; Brother-in-law Michael (Jessica) Davis; Niece Alexia Davis; Nephew Cody Davis and great-niece Sofia Davis.Bob is preceded in death by grandparents Fred 'Pop' and Alice Layton and grandfather Jack Talbert.Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Hatch Children's Fund at Professional Police Officers Credit Union, 1502 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN, 46201.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church 100 W. 86th Street Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29th at Crown Hill Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.