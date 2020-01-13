|
Shana Rochelle Spector
Indianapolis - passed away at her home, at peace, on January 9, 2020, she was 37 years of age.
Shana is survived by her beloved family, her parents Larry Spector and Carolyn Lebowitz Spector; her brother, Jason (Jen) Spector; nieces, Phoebe and Stella and nephew, Jaxon and numerous extended family and friends whom will cherish her memory.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 am in Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, 600 West 70th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or to Anxiety and Depression Association of America, www.adaa.org.
Friends may leave a message of condolence or a memory of Shana by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020