Shannon Dee Madigan
- - Shannon Dee Madigan, 49, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a long battle with health issues. She was a beautiful, adventurous and free-spirited soul with a big heart who brought a spark to every room she entered. Her friends and family will miss her dearly.
Born on January 13, 1970, in Indianapolis, she grew up in Carmel, IN and attended Carmel High School.
Throughout her life, Shannon was a social being who cared deeply for her family, friends and pets. She was quick to smile, laugh and make friends. Shannon was most proud of her daughter Jade and showered her with love and affection. She found pleasure and success in her landscaping business.
Shannon is survived by her daughter, Jade Madigan; her mother, Anita (Roberson) Madigan; father, James (Jim) Madigan; sister, Terry (Madigan) Schallenberg; sister, Michelle Madigan; brothers-in-law; five nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and cousins.
Shannon is now at peace and we miss her beyond words. We will always cherish our memories of our time with her.
Shannon's family will host a memorial service and lunch on at 11:00 a.m. June 8, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church (8 Carrera Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Liver Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 27, 2019