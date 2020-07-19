Shannon Lee Martinie



Fishers - Shannon Lee Martinie, 66, of Fishers, IN, passed away on July 12th 2020. Born in San Diego, CA, February 21, 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents James T. Epperly and Ruth E. Quinn. And her brothers James Epperly, Robert Epperly, and Dennis Epperly. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Cory) Ellsworth. Her son, Matthew Della Monica. Two step-grandsons Cory II and Christopher. And her step-brother Terry Quinn. Graveside services to be held on Friday, July 24th at 9:00am at Flanner Buchanan Memorial Park Cemetery.









